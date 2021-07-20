United Airlines reports a quarterly loss, but expects to turn a profit in the near future.

United Airlines posted another loss in the second quarter, but the firm anticipates profits to return in the second half of 2021 as travel ramps up.

Despite reaching a “tipping point” following the devastating months of the Covid-19 outbreak, when travel was mostly stopped down, United estimates that the industry would not fully recover until 2023.

The largest US passenger carrier lost $400 million in the quarter ending June 30, a significant reduction from the $1.4 billion it lost in the first quarter.

According to the statement, revenue increased to $5.5 billion, but it is still down by more than half compared to the same three months of 2019 before the epidemic began.

United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement, “Thanks to the professionalism and perseverance of United employees… our airline has achieved a meaningful turning point: we’re expecting to be back to producing a profit once again.”

“As we emerge from the most disruptive crisis our company has faced,” he said, the company is focusing on future goals.

Even as mounting illnesses from the highly transmissible Delta variety sweep the globe, putting the economic recovery in peril, widespread Covid-19 immunizations have permitted travel to resume.

Despite this, United has been planning for a travel comeback, announcing the purchase of 270 new Boeing and Airbus planes, the airline’s largest combined order ever.

It has reinstated nonstop service on 33 domestic and 14 foreign destinations, as well as introducing a slew of new routes, including new flights to Dubrovnik, Athens, and Reykjavik.

According to the statement, “the firm now forecasts positive adjusted pre-tax income in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 as travel demand recovers.”

However, third-quarter capacity is likely to be down roughly 26% from the same period last year.