United Airlines makes a profit in the third quarter as more travelers return.

United Airlines reported a profit in the third quarter on Tuesday, despite pointing to increasing jet fuel costs as the industry’s latest problem.

The major US carrier reported a 23 percent drop in third-quarter capacity compared to the same period last year. This is an improvement over the second quarter, when capacity was down 46% from two years ago.

“The Delta variation has slowed the recovery, but the United team is staying focused on our long-term ambition — rather than becoming distracted by short-term volatility — which means we’re on schedule to meet our 2022 targets,” said chief executive Scott Kirby.

The quarter ended September 30 with a net income of $473 million, compared to a loss of $1.8 billion the year before.

Revenues were $7.7 billion, more than three times what they were a year ago.

Returning corporate travel and the reopening of travel between the United States and Europe were cited by United as positive indicators for 2022 and beyond.

In 2022, the firm plans to raise foreign capacity by 10% in preparation of “record” summer travel to Europe, Latin America, and other regions.

United did not provide a profit projection for the fourth quarter, but did say that fuel costs were on the rise. Fuel costs are expected to be $2.39 per gallon in the fourth quarter, up 11.7 percent from the third quarter.

Delta Air Lines, a competitor, warned last week that increasing jet fuel prices will put a strain on earnings in the current quarter.

In after-hours trade, shares increased 2.1 percent to $47.20.