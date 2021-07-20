United Airlines is investing in electric planes, but don’t expect them to take off anytime soon.

In recent months, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has announced a slew of high-profile aircraft acquisitions. The worldwide airline signed a commitment to purchase at least 15 Boom Overture supersonic planes in early June. United placed the largest commercial jet purchase since the COVID-19 pandemic began a few weeks later, pledging to buy 270 more planes from Boeing and Airbus.

United Airlines followed up on the two earlier acquisitions this week by investing in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace and agreed to buy 100 of its ES-19 regional jets on a conditional basis. However, investors (and air users) should not anticipate these planes to be ready by 2026, when they are scheduled to enter service. Furthermore, they are unlikely to be commercially viable.

Heart Aerospace, based in Sweden, was created in 2018 with the purpose of developing an electric airplane. Due to substantial interest in decarbonizing air travel in the Nordic nations, it initially focused its sales efforts there.

The ES-19, a 19-seat regional aircraft capable of flying up to 250 miles, is currently in development at Heart. 19-seat planes were prominent in the US regional airline business a few decades ago. They are now almost gone. Electric planes, according to Heart and its clients, will re-energize this segment of the industry by drastically lowering fuel and maintenance expenses.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and its regional partner Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA) appear to be on the same page. United just invested $35 million in Heart and wants to purchase 100 ES-19s “once the aircraft exceed United’s safety, business, and operating requirements,” with Mesa scheduled to operate the aircraft.

Despite its short range, United claims that the ES-19 could operate on over 100 existing and future routes from its hubs. Mesa Airlines, which invested in Heart as well, adding that the ES-19’s lower operating costs may allow it to restore flights to villages that have lost all commercial airline service in the last two decades.

By 2026, Heart expects to have the ES-19 ready for commercial use. However, for a start-up constructing a brand-new aircraft with cutting-edge engine technology, that timeline is implausible. For example, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, a corporation with decades of experience in the aerospace industry, began designing a more traditional regional jet in 2008 but has yet to receive certification.

Furthermore, due to the flammability of lithium-ion batteries, electric aircraft pose unique certification issues. Heart believes that this is the most difficult obstacle to overcome in order to obtain ES-19 certification.