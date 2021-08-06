United Airlines explains why it requires all employees to provide proof of vaccination.

United Airlines will compel all of its 67,000 employees in the United States to get vaccinated against COVID-19, making it the first major airline to do so.

Employees must produce proof of immunization by October 25th. They risk getting fired if they don’t do so, according to CNBC. According to The Wall Street Journal, some employees may be excused from the vaccine obligation for medical or religious grounds.

In a Friday staff memo, United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said the decision was motivated by a sense of urgency to safeguard its workforce from the highly contagious Delta variety.

They wrote in the message, “We recognize some of you will disagree with our decision to require the immunization for all United employees.” “However, we have no greater obligation to you and your coworkers than to protect your safety while at work…”

United has stated that it is not planning a comparable restriction for passengers, and that any passenger vaccine obligation would be a government decision.

In comparison to other U.S. firms that have implemented evidence of vaccination requirements, the airline’s vaccine demand is one of the harshest.

The executives added, “The facts are quite clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, many of United’s personnel have already produced proof of vaccination, including around 90 percent of its pilots and 80 percent of its flight attendants.

The corporation has kept its overall immunization rate a secret.

United is the latest firm in the United States to require employees to be vaccinated. Google, Disney, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Tyson Foods, and Walmart are among the private sector corporations that have implemented mandates.

Vaccine requirements have yet to be announced by other major carriers.