United Airlines Employees Sue Over COVID Shot Policy in Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit.

United Airlines (UAL) has been sued as part of a class-action lawsuit for its COVID vaccine demand for all of its employees.

According to Fox News, the complaint says that United failed to approve COVID vaccination accommodation requests and only provided six years of unpaid leave to workers who refused to get the shot.

Unless a medical or religious exception is approved by United, all employees must be vaccinated before September 27. However, the plaintiffs argue that the airline is refusing to make any modifications for medical or religious grounds.

“We filed this case to preserve the rights of honest, hardworking United Airlines employees who have religious or medical reasons not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Mark Paoletta, a partner at Schaerr-Jaffe, the legal firm representing the plaintiffs, told Fox News.

“United has failed to make any modifications, and these employees are terrified of United’s harsh rule, which requires them to obtain the vaccine or risk losing their jobs. That is unacceptably unacceptable in the United States,” he added.

In a message to employees received by the Washington Post earlier this month, United Vice President of Human Resources Kirk Limacher indicated that individuals who were not vaccinated by the deadline will be sent on extended unpaid leave beginning Oct. 2.

“Given the dismal numbers… we can no longer allow unvaccinated persons back into the workplace until we better understand how they might interact with our clients and vaccinated coworkers,” he wrote in the memo.

According to Fox News, lawyers allege that United is in violation of the Civil Rights Act and that the company must make reasonable accommodations for all employees, including face masks and testing for unvaccinated personnel.

“The truth is that some people have genuine religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 mandates that employers recognize and accommodate their beliefs. Paoletta told the news source, “United has failed to achieve this.”

“With the exception of a tiny number of workers who have sought an exemption, more than 97 percent of our U.S. personnel are vaccinated,” a United representative told Fox News.

“Since we announced the policy last month, we’ve been encouraged by the overwhelmingly favorable response from employees across all job groups,” they stated. We’re looking at this issue further, but we believe it’s without validity at this time.”

According to Fox News, Schaerr-Jaffe expects the class-action lawsuit against United will include around 2,000 employees. Brief News from Washington Newsday.