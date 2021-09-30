United Airlines claims that the mandate has resulted in more employees becoming vaccinated.

After hundreds of new employees were immunized for Covid-19, United Airlines said on Thursday that it will terminate fewer people than previously announced.

After the airline declared Tuesday that anyone who had not received the shot would be fired, the number of personnel due to be fired dropped to 320 from 593.

Following an increase in late vaccine uploads into its computer network, the airline changed its figures. When airline officials start meeting with employees who are about to be fired, they anticipate to find more vaccines.

In an email, a United official said, “Our vaccine policy continues to prove standards work.” “In less than 48 hours, the number of unvaccinated employees on the verge of being fired was cut in half.”

United is one of the most aggressive large companies when it comes to demanding Covid-19 vaccines. The airline, which employs 67,000 people in the US, stated in early August that all domestic employees will be forced to get the vaccine and upload their vaccination card into the company’s system.

Scott Kirby, the company’s CEO, urged other businesses to “just do it” when it comes to enforcing vaccines.

“This is United Airlines policy, and as an employee, you just have to make a choice,” Kirby told CNBC on Wednesday, adding that he believes the great majority of employees will comply.