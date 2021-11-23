Unions in the United States have called for a halt to Amazon’s acquisition of MGM.

A group of US labor unions demanded on Monday that Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, the renowned Hollywood studio, be halted, citing concerns about the digital giant’s expanding power in the subscription video streaming market.

“Amazon’s impact on the health and variety of the film-making sector is likely to be harmful if the corporation is allowed to become larger,” according to the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents four million workers.

The group asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to stop the acquisition, which was announced in May.

Amazon has made a $8.45 billion offer for almost 4,000 films, including the James Bond franchise, “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Robocop,” “Basic Instinct,” “Raging Bull,” and “Thelma & Louise,” as well as a large library of TV shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo,” and “Vikings.”

According to the group, “Amazon’s current dominance over enormous volumes of streaming material implies the combination is likely to provide Amazon greater motivation and authority to exclude and discriminate against its competitors.”

It claimed that the takeover would give Amazon ownership of 56,000 titles, significantly more than Netflix, which would have only 20,000.

With the sale of electronic devices for video streaming (the company’s “Fire” brand) and cloud services for storing the material of its competitors, starting with Netflix, the most popular of the platforms, the unions contended that Amazon’s market power is not only “horizontal,” but also “vertical.”

When questioned by AFP, Amazon emphasized the diversity of options accessible to consumers, listing Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV +, HBO Max, and Peacock as examples.

MGM and Amazon were also not engaged in the production or distribution of any of the top 20 films worldwide in 2018, 2019, or 2020, according to the business.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a number of US states have begun investigations and lawsuits against Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon, alleging that they have abused their market dominance in areas ranging from social media to digital advertising and online commerce.

Amazon has risen to the top of the cloud services market, but it is its e-commerce domination that has raised the ire of its detractors.

“The company has a long history of using its market dominance to create a foothold in other markets by engaging in actions that we feel are unfair and anticompetitive,” the unions said.

“This deal would allow Amazon to deploy the same strategy against the streaming video sector, putting producers and distributors at risk.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.