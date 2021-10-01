‘Unidentified Criminals’ are being blamed by a militant group for the death of a Rohingya leader.

A terrorist organization accused of assassinating a popular Rohingya leader in a Bangladesh refugee camp expressed shock and sadness over his murder on Friday, blaming it on “unidentified criminals.”

Mohib Ullah was shot and killed late Wednesday in one of the camps in east Bangladesh that house over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar’s military crackdown in 2017.

Activists told AFP that he had received death threats from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), which was outraged by his growing popularity in the camps. His brother has accused ARSA of murdering him.

ARSA, on the other hand, said Mohib Ullah was “reportedly slain by unidentified transnational border-based criminals” in a tweet on Friday.

“Rather than pointing fingers and making unsubstantiated and weighty accusations, it is time to hold criminals accountable,” the statement continued.

The AFP has reached out to the group for comment.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, asked for a “quick, thorough, and independent inquiry” into the incident on Friday.

Bangladesh police said Friday that a 28-year-old Rohingya male was arrested in connection with the murder.

Commanding officer Naimul Haque told AFP, “I don’t know if he is a part of ARSA.”

“After interrogation, we will have more information.”

In 2017, ARSA was responsible for a series of attacks on Myanmar police stations, as well as attacks on Hindus living in Rohingya villages in Myanmar’s western Rakhine province.

Mohib Ullah founded the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, a rights organization that documented alleged crimes committed by the Myanmar military against Rohingyas during the 2017 offensive.

Hundreds of thousands of the long-oppressed largely Muslim minority fled to Bangladesh, where they are still living in dismal refugee camps four years later.

The former schoolteacher rose to popularity after his organization conducted a large march on the two-year anniversary of the crackdown in 2019, which drew an estimated 200,000 Rohingya.

Mohib Ullah also visited with then-US President Donald Trump in the White House for a discussion on religious freedom that year, and spoke at a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva.

According to police, up to 25,000 people attended his funeral prayers on Thursday at the main Kutupalong camp. There are 200,000, according to Nazir Hossain, a Rohingya leader.