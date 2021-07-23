Unemployment claims are on the rise amid growing pandemic fears, and Delta Variant Cases are on the rise as well.

Despite an improving economy and many firms eagerly seeking staff, jobless claims increased last week compared to the previous week.

Initial jobless claims reached 419,000 for the week ending July 17, up from the revised 368,000 claims filed in the prior period, according to a Labor Department data. According to CNBC, this is also considerably above Dow Jones predictions, which put weekly unemployment claims at 350,000.

In an email, Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said, “New seasonally adjusted unemployment claims posted an unexpected surge of 51,000, climbing back above the 400,000 barrier for the first time since mid-May.”

“A new epidemic low in new claims was not going to happen this week,” he said. The increase in unemployment claims, like the recent rebound of COVID cases due to the Delta variation, is disappointing. He went on to say, “Recovery is never a perfect straight line.”

The Labor Department’s data represents the largest weekly initial jobless claims since May 15.

Texas, New York, and Pennsylvania were the biggest movers, with the highest increases in first jobless claims for the week ending July 10. Georgia, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico saw the biggest drops in claims, respectively.

Continuing claims fell by 126,000 to 3.24 million, a new low during the COVID epidemic, when more than 22 million Americans applied for jobless benefits in March 2020 as the government imposed lockdown orders on non-essential enterprises.

The uptick in unemployment claims comes amid mounting fears about the COVID-19 Delta variation as cases of the coronavirus spread across the United States. World Health Organization authorities believe the world is entering another wave of the virus, which might result in more infections and fatalities.

However, the economy is on the mend, and some are concerned that a repeat of the pandemic may derail it. Companies, on the other hand, are hiring in droves, so there are lots of work opportunities.

Job-hunting website According to CNBC, as of July 16, there were approximately 9.8 million open jobs according to Indeed. According to the news agency, the Labor Department tallied 9.48 million unemployed people in June.