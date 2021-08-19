Unemployment claims are at an all-time low, but pandemic “healing” is still required.

According to the latest Labor Department report released on Thursday, the number of Americans applying for initial jobless claims has dropped to a new pandemic-era low as employers search for qualified applicants around the country.

Initial requests for unemployment benefits fell by 29,000 from the previous week to 348,000, the lowest amount since March 14, 2020. According to CNBC, claims fell short of the Dow Jones expectation of 365,000.

In an email, Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, wrote, “Some much needed good news is found in unemployment claims, with fresh crisis lows set both for new and continuing claims.”

“In terms of the headline number, it was the fourth consecutive weekly fall, but it came in slightly better than predicted. While new job losses are rarely a huge drag on the economy, unemployment may be sad and distressing for individuals and families. As of the most recent picture, 11.7 million Americans were getting some type of unemployment assistance, indicating that issues remain. This serves as a reminder that further mending is still required.”

Jobless claims for the preceding week were revised up 2,000 to 377,000, giving a four-week moving average of 377,750. That figure is down 19,000 from the revised average from the previous week, and it is the lowest since March 14, 2020.

For the week ending Aug. 7, the insured unemployment rate remained at 2.1 percent, unchanged from the prior week.

Unemployment insurance claims totaled 2,820,000 for the week ended Aug. 7, down 79,000 from the previous week. Since March 14, 2020, when claims were 1,770,000, this was the lowest amount of insured unemployment.

Puerto Rico, California, Illinois, and the District of Columbia, which all recorded the highest insured employment rate for the week ending July 31, were the biggest movers of the week.

Initial jobless claims increased the most in Virginia, California, Maryland, and Oregon in the week ending August 7, while initial jobless claims decreased the most in Michigan, New York, Georgia, and Indiana.