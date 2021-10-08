Underwater collision damages a US nuclear submarine.

The US Navy said Thursday that a US nuclear submarine was damaged after colliding with an unidentified item while operating underwater in Asia.

The nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut “hit an object while submerged in the afternoon of Oct. 2 while operating in international seas in the Indo-Pacific region,” according to the navy.

Although there were no life-threatening injuries, USNI News, a naval news website, stated that approximately a dozen sailors were injured “moderately to minorly.”

The submarine was also operating in the South China Sea, where the US Navy has sought to contest China’s disputed territorial claims on small islands, reefs, and outcrops, according to USNI News.

The amount of the damage is being assessed, and the incident is being probed, according to the navy.

“The submarine continues to be safe and stable. The nuclear propulsion plant and areas aboard the USS Connecticut were not harmed and are fully operating “It was stated.

According to USNI News, the vessel is presently en route to the US base on Guam.