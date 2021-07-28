Under the National Security Purge, Hong Kong’s Civil Society ‘Withers.’

Hundreds of Hong Kong’s elected community leaders have resigned, and dozens of civil society organizations have disbanded, as China remakes the financial metropolis in its own image.

Wong Yat-chin, a student, launched a new organisation called Student Politicism just days before Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city last year.

He’d just passed his studies and wanted to keep opposing views alive in a place where free speech was still purportedly guaranteed by setting up modest street stalls to discuss topics like democracy and prisoner rights.

He’s been detained five times since then for sponsoring booths or giving speeches.

“Every day, the red lines are getting tighter,” the 20-year-old told AFP.

He claims that some venues have quietly advised his group not to show up after one of them was recently questioned by authorities and reminded of anti-coronavirus rules, a strategy prevalent on the Chinese mainland.

“Not even the most calm and logical voices are permitted. He bemoaned the fact that “so many groups are disbanding.”

He saw civil society as “ebbing and withering.”

Following two years of massive and often violent democratic rallies in Hong Kong, China has deployed a double-blow knockout on dissent.

The first was the national security bill, which has resulted in more than 120 arrests, nearly all for political reasons.

The other is a campaign known as “Patriots Rule Hong Kong,” in which all public officials and local politicians are screened for their devotion.

The majority of the city’s notable democracy leaders are either imprisoned, facing charges, or have fled abroad.

In addition, a wave of resignations has rocked the city as community leaders strive to avoid cops knocking on their door.

Over 250 district councillors have already resigned in anticipation of the forthcoming political loyalty tests.

District council elections were the only elections in Hong Kong where all seats were directly elected by citizens, and pro-democracy candidates won by a landslide in 2019, smashing pro-Beijing candidates.

Soon after the new loyalty rules were published, several people started resigning.

However, they grew in recent weeks as government officials told local media that firms who were disqualified could have to pay back all operating costs.

One among those who stepped down was Lo Kin-hei, the chairman of Hong Kong’s largest and oldest opposition party, the Democratic Party.

"The crackdown occurred at a rate and frequency much above our expectations, leaving us one year later trying to catch our breath and organize our thoughts," says the author.