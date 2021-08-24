Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan’s media ventures into the unknown.

Hundreds of journalists are among the tens of thousands of Afghans attempting to exit the country following the Taliban’s takeover, fearing severe retaliation.

Despite their assurances, the Islamist group’s return to power is considered as a major setback for Afghan media, which grew rapidly after the previous Taliban rule was overthrown in 2001.

When the Islamists ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, there was no Afghan media to speak of.

For being immoral, they outlawed television, movies, and most other forms of entertainment. Some electronic products have also been declared un-Islamic.

People who were caught watching TV were subjected to harsh punishments, including having their television set shattered. The possession of a video player may result in a public flogging.

Magnetic ribbon tape from shattered cassettes was seen fluttering from trees in several parts of Kabul for a short time.

Only one radio station, Voice of Sharia, broadcasted pro-Islamic propaganda and programming.

The Afghan media sector, including private TV and radio networks, grew dramatically under the US-backed structure established after the Taliban’s collapse in 2001.

It wasn’t simply news that was created; movies, soap operas, talent shows, and music videos were as well.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) claimed this month that Afghanistan now has more than 50 TV channels, 165 radio stations, and dozens of publications, citing the national press federation.

Access to the internet and social media, particularly via cellphones, has also increased in recent years.

Most notably, the opening up of Afghan media provided space and possibilities for Afghan women, who had previously been barred from public life, education, and employment under the Taliban.

Hundreds of women worked as journalists, producers, hosts, and performers on and behind the screen across the country.

A large number of Afghan journalists also worked for foreign news organizations.

Following the fall of Kabul, Taliban authorities in Doha and Afghanistan emphasized that journalists would not be harassed or injured if they continued to function freely.

They held a formal news conference during which Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman, fielded tough questions.

As if to emphasize the point, one Taliban official sat down for a TV interview with a female journalist.

However, like with their promises on other subjects such as women’s rights and amnesty, Afghan journalists appear to have little faith that the Islamists will follow through on their claims.

As the Taliban quickly gained territory on their route to, scores of TV and radio stations have stopped transmitting or been seized by the terrorists in recent weeks. Brief News from Washington Newsday.