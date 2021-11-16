Under Hammer, Clapton Guitar, Cobain Setlist, Whitney Jacket

Eric Clapton’s guitar, Kurt Cobain’s handwritten setlists, and Whitney Houston’s Versace jacket with several prints are among the celebrity-endorsed items up for auction this weekend.

Clapton’s 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic guitar is the star of Julien’s Auctions’ “Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll” auction, which expects the guitar to sell for $300,000 to $500,000 this weekend.

“And I believe that is a conservative assessment,” said Martin Nolan, the house’s executive director.

“Right now, the collectible on the art market is very, very hot, and these values are rising through the roof,” he told AFP.