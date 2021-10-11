Under duress, the Taliban will meet with the EU and the US in a diplomatic push.

As part of their diplomatic effort for international backing, the Taliban will undertake joint face-to-face discussions with European and US envoys, the EU announced on Monday.

After returning to power in August with the withdrawal of US forces after a 20-year war, Afghanistan’s new authorities are seeking recognition as well as support to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked the international community to send more money to Afghanistan in order to prevent the country’s economic collapse, but he also chastised the Taliban for their “failed” pledges to Afghan women and girls.

Officials from the United States and Europe will meet members of Afghanistan’s new authority in Doha on Tuesday, according to EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali.

The meeting, she claimed, would “enable the US and European sides to address concerns” such as free passage for those who want to leave, humanitarian aid access, women’s rights, and preventing Afghanistan from becoming a refuge for “terrorist” groups.

“This is an informal technical discussion. It does not imply acceptance of the ‘interim government.’ “she stated

Afghanistan’s economy is in shambles, with international help cut off, food prices soaring, and unemployment skyrocketing. The Taliban desperately need allies.

The rule, which has yet to be recognized by any other country as a legitimate government, is also under siege from the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K), which has carried out a number of devastating attacks.

The Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announced a meeting with the EU earlier this week, only days after leading the group’s first in-person meetings with US officials since the US withdrawal.

“We want to have positive interactions with everyone on the planet. We believe in international relations that are well-balanced. We believe that a balanced relationship can help Afghanistan avoid becoming unstable “During a speech in Qatar, Muttaqi remarked in a translated statement.

Prior to the meetings, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated that the EU was aiming to increase direct help to Afghans in order to avoid “collapse.”

“We can’t afford to ‘wait and see.’ We must act, and we must act swiftly “Following conversations with EU development ministers, Borrell stated.

The international community is trying to strike a delicate balance between providing desperately needed aid to Afghans and without backing Taliban rule.

Despite promises that it would not return to its previous extreme rule, Guterres expressed dissatisfaction with the Taliban’s treatment of women.

"I'm particularly concerned to see the Taliban's pledges to Afghan women and girls being betrayed," says the author.