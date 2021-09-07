UN denies that Sudanese refugee camps are being used as a safe haven for Tigrayan rebels.

After Ethiopian officials reported fighters were discovered with refugee ID cards, the UN dismissed reports that Ethiopian rebels were using refugee camps in Sudan as a safe haven.

Since a 10-month civil conflict broke out in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray area, tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees have crossed the border into Sudan, escalating tensions between the two Horn of Africa neighbors.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to Tigray to destabilize the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, citing TPLF attacks on army camps as justification.

The battle has lingered on and spilled into the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions, despite the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s promises of a quick victory.

Ethiopian officials have lately claimed that TPLF fighters crossed from Sudan to Ethiopia carrying UNHCR-issued identification cards.

“The TPLF has attempted to escalate the situation by crossing the lengthy Sudanese border into the Benishangul Gumuz and Amhara regions,” Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said late Monday.

“All of its efforts in these areas have been fruitless, but new evidence has surfaced. Some TPLF soldiers coming from Sudanese territory were apprehended with UNHCR identification cards.”

UNHCR was aware of claims that Ethiopian refugees registered in Sudan were now active in the fighting, a UN official told AFP Tuesday, but the agency was “not in a position to verify” them.

“Measures have been put in place at border entrance points since the start of the refugee influx, and any recognized armed elements seeking refuge have been disarmed and isolated from the civilian population,” the official said.

“Allegations of military training in refugee camps are unfounded,” it continued.

According to the source, UNHCR is attempting to retain “the civilian and humanitarian character of refuge,” but it is not the agency’s responsibility to evaluate if people coming home have been involved in any combat.

The Tigray conflict, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile, and Ethiopian farmers’ usage of a fertile border territory claimed by Sudan have strained relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa.

Sudan’s ambassador to Ethiopia was summoned last month after Addis Ababa rejected its efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Tigray conflict.

Sudan disputed Ethiopia’s accusation this weekend that an armed group had crossed the two countries’ common border into the GERD zone.

