UN chief asks for a ‘lifeline’ for Afghanistan and talks with the Taliban.

As the first foreign commercial flight left Kabul – a positive sign for people trying to flee – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres encouraged the international community to engage with the Taliban and give a “lifeline” of badly needed help to Afghans.

Guterres was in Geneva for a donor meeting aimed at generating hundreds of millions of dollars for the war-torn Afghanistan, which was overrun by the Taliban over a month ago in a surprise attack on withdrawing US soldiers.

Despite fears of a return to the ruthless rule that characterized the first Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001, the UN secretary-general said he felt aid could be used as leverage with Islamist radicals to force changes in human rights.

“It is difficult to provide humanitarian aid within Afghanistan without engaging with the de facto authorities,” Guterres told ministers at the meeting.

“At this point in time, engaging with the Taliban is critical.”

In order to avoid an utter collapse with “devastating ramifications for Afghanistan and the wider region,” Guterres asked states to “identify measures to allow for an injection of funds in the Afghan economy.”

“I don’t believe that if a country’s de facto authorities misbehave, the solution is to punish its people collectively,” he stated.

By the time half of the speakers had been heard, the conference, which aimed to generate more than $600 million to meet the UN’s urgent plea, had raised $1.1 billion in pledges of various sorts of help for Afghanistan and its neighbors.

However, Guterres said it was unclear how much of it would go toward the UN appeal, which was issued amid fears that many people may face hunger, if not starvation, as a result of the country’s widespread exodus and the impending winter.

This time, the Taliban have pledged a gentler reign, but they have moved quickly to suppress dissent, including firing into the air to disperse recent protests by women demanding the right to school and job.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, slammed their new interim administration, stating she was “dismayed by the lack of diversity of the so-called caretaker cabinet, which contains no women and few non-Pashtuns.”

She went on to say that there was “well-founded” evidence that the Taliban had broken their commitment to a more moderate form of administration, citing “reliable accusations of retaliation killings” of former Afghan security forces as an example.

