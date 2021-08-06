Ultra-modern Female Genital Mutilation Is Singapore’s Dark Secret

Saza Faradilla was 22 when she found her genitals had been chopped when she was a baby, as part of a long-standing ritual among Singapore’s minority Muslim community.

Although the Asian city-state is contemporary and cosmopolitan, social values remain conservative, and female genital mutilation, which is prohibited in much of the globe, is still practiced.

Although the practice is thought to be popular among the ethnic Malay Muslim minority, many people are unaware of it until they are in their teens or adulthood.

“I felt really betrayed,” Saza said, adding that she just found out she had done the treatment after protesting about a young relative who was going through the same thing.

The 26-year-old told AFP she was “very surprised” and “felt very, very violated,” adding that she questioned her mother about it.

“She said you were cut because I didn’t want you to be unfaithful, because it’s clean – and it’s part of the religion,” she explained.

It often involves cutting the clitoris or clitoral hood, and is known in Singapore by the Malay language phrase “sunat perempuan.”

Although the surgery is less harsh than that used elsewhere, local activists – who prefer to refer to it as “female genital cutting” – regard it as a violation and are working to put an end to it.

Saza and a group of predominantly Muslim women refute falsehoods with Instagram and leaflets, and hold workshops to encourage those who have been through it.

Taking up the taboo subject, however, is challenging.

The activists have been accused of not being good Muslims, and some members have kept their engagement a secret from their families in order to prevent conflict.

They further claim that the Malay community’s reluctance to openly discuss matters such as female sexuality makes addressing the problem much more difficult.

The full extent of female genital mutilation is unknown, but the United Nations believes that at least 200 million girls and women alive today have had the surgery performed in 31 countries across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Some Muslims believe it is necessary for the health and moral growth of females, while others accept it as a matter of tradition.

They believe it lowers a woman’s libido and her chances of becoming unfaithful.

The World Health Organization, on the other hand, advises that the practice is harmful to girls’ health, dangerous, a violation of their rights, and “an extreme form of gender discrimination.”

Although there is no official data on how widespread it is in Singapore, Saza’s research found that 75 percent of Muslim women had undergone genital cutting.

Approximately 10%. Brief News from Washington Newsday.