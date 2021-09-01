Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks Biden’s NATO support.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden reminded Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky that the US opposes “Russian aggression,” but he gave no indication that he would act on pleas to extend NATO to the eastern European country.

In the Oval Office, Biden informed Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, “The United States remains strongly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression, as well as our support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”

Zelensky is only the second European politician to meet with Biden at the White House, having spent Tuesday at the Pentagon lobbying for military support to confront Russia and Russian-backed separatists.

Biden has had few international visits due to the coronavirus outbreak and a demanding first seven months in office. Due to the difficult US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which ended on Monday, Zelensky’s meeting was postponed by two days.

“President Zelensky and Ukraine have received as much, if not more, attention from this administration than any other European country,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters, requesting anonymity.

Zelensky’s trip to the White House was clearly a win for him, since he had been trying to arrange one since taking office in 2019.

He became embroiled in a US domestic political maelstrom when then-President Donald Trump urged him to conduct a bogus corruption investigation against Biden’s family ahead of the 2020 presidential race.

Trump was impeached after allegations that he tried to deny military aid to Ukraine in order to put pressure on Zelensky.

However, Zelensky must face the harsh fact that his most ambitious aspirations for the US-Ukraine relationship will take time to achieve.

He raised his government’s primary strategic dream — membership in the NATO military alliance – in the Oval Office.

“I would like to discuss with President Biden his vision, his government’s vision, and the timing for Ukraine joining NATO,” he said.

However, Biden has stated that Ukraine is far from ready to join – and that the US is far from ready to cross what Russia perceives as a blazing red line.

Jen Psaki, a spokesperson for the White House, stated that the White House “continues to support and urge for ensuring that NATO’s door remains open to aspirants.”

She went on to list the difficult requirements for membership, including rule of law reforms, defense sector modernization, and a thriving economy.

“Ukraine needs to take some measures in the right direction. They’ve seen these before,” she explained.

