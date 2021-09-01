Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks Biden’s assistance in fighting Russia.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky becomes only the second European leader to meet with US Vice President Joe Biden at the White House, but his request for more robust US protection against a powerful Russia is likely to be denied.

When Zelensky meets Biden in the Oval Office, he will be in unusual company, having spent Tuesday at the Pentagon appealing for military support in Ukraine’s war against Russia and Russian-backed separatists.

Biden has had few international visits due to the coronavirus outbreak and a demanding first seven months in office. Due to the contentious US withdrawal from Afghanistan, even Zelensky’s meeting was postponed by two days.

So far, Germany’s outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel, has been the only other European leader.

“President Zelensky and Ukraine have received as much, if not more, attention from this administration than any other European country,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters, requesting anonymity.

The official emphasized this point several times as he listed contacts between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials with Ukrainian officials, as well as two phone talks between Biden and Zelensky.

The visit to the White House is unquestionably a victory for Zelensky, who has been trying to arrange one since taking office in 2019. He found himself caught in the middle of a US domestic political maelstrom when then-President Donald Trump urged him to conduct a bogus corruption investigation against Biden’s family ahead of the 2020 presidential race.

Trump was impeached after allegations that he tried to deny military aid to Ukraine in order to put pressure on Zelensky.

However, Zelensky must face the harsh fact that his most ambitious aspirations for the US-Ukraine relationship will take time to achieve.

Biden will use the meeting to “communicate his unshakeable commitment to Ukraine’s security, sovereignty, and Euro-Atlantic goals,” according to a US official.

However, Biden has already stated that he does not see Ukraine joining NATO anytime soon, citing the country’s widespread corruption as a reason.

Zelensky’s government claims to be tackling corruption successfully, but Washington isn’t about to engage in a direct conflict with Russia, which has annexed Crimea and placed proxies in control of a major portion of eastern Ukraine.

Biden’s decision to lift US sanctions aimed at delaying the development of Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline was a significant disappointment for Zelensky.

The pipeline's geo-strategic ramifications remain a source of anxiety for the White House.