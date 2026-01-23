UK Warned of Further US Tariffs Amid Greenland Dispute

The UK could face a 10% increase in tariffs from the US as tensions rise over Greenland’s future, warns the Secretary of State for Scotland, Douglas Alexander. President Donald Trump has threatened additional tariffs on UK goods, including the highly sensitive Scotch whisky industry, in retaliation for Britain’s opposition to his plans to acquire Greenland.

Whisky Industry’s Concern

As the whisky sector braces for impact, Alexander emphasized the potential risks to jobs and livelihoods, especially in Scotland, where whisky exports to the US are a significant economic driver. The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has already estimated that the 10% tariff currently in place is costing the industry £4 million per week. Alexander, speaking to BBC Scotland, stressed that despite the challenges, the UK Government remains committed to securing favorable trade terms for the whisky industry. However, he made it clear that there are “no guarantees” that the UK’s approach will succeed in the face of growing US pressure.

The US’s current tariff on UK spirits sits at 10%, with a higher 15% rate applying to EU countries. These tariffs are part of a broader dispute tied to the UK’s role in international agreements, including the controversial Chagos Islands deal, which Trump has criticized. On Tuesday, the US President reiterated his position on social media, calling the UK’s actions in the region “an act of great stupidity” and arguing that the acquisition of Greenland was a matter of national security.

In response, Alexander defended the UK’s stance, pointing out that the Chagos Islands deal was intended to bolster the defense capabilities of both the UK and the US. “It guarantees the ability of the Chagos Islands to be used in the defense of the United Kingdom, the United States, and our Western allies,” he said, acknowledging that the current dispute was further complicated by Trump’s online rhetoric.

Strategic and Diplomatic Considerations

As the tariff standoff continues, Alexander stressed the need for a multilateral approach to Arctic security, highlighting the shared interest of NATO allies in defending Greenland. He pointed out that Arctic security is not solely a UK or US concern, but a regional issue, particularly as Russian military operations in the northern fleet rely on access to the Arctic.

While the UK Government remains hopeful that ongoing diplomatic talks with the US will result in a more favorable trade deal, the situation remains fluid. First Minister John Swinney’s visit to the US in September to negotiate better whisky tariffs underscores the high stakes for the Scottish economy. However, as Alexander admitted, the outcome of these talks remains uncertain, and further tariff increases could be on the horizon if diplomatic efforts falter.