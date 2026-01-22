UK Government Borrowing Drops to £11.6bn as Tax Increases Boost Revenue

The UK’s public borrowing for December 2025 fell significantly to £11.6 billion, down by £7.1 billion from the previous year, marking a positive yet cautious step for the government as it grapples with ongoing financial pressures. The improvement is primarily attributed to higher tax revenues, fueled by increased National Insurance contributions and the ongoing freeze on tax thresholds. However, the relief for the Chancellor may come at a price, as households and businesses face growing tax burdens.

Tax Hikes Drive Revenue Growth

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the surge in tax receipts was a key factor in reducing the borrowing figure, with central government receipts jumping by 8.9%. The government’s decision to raise National Insurance contributions in April 2025 played a significant role, now being fully reflected in the December figures. Meanwhile, the continued freeze on tax brackets, a policy known as fiscal drag, has resulted in more workers being pulled into higher tax bands, further boosting the Treasury’s coffers.

Despite the decline in borrowing, the UK’s fiscal situation remains precarious. Debt interest payments in December alone totaled £9.1 billion, underscoring the significant burden of the country’s debt. While government officials, including a spokesperson from the Treasury, have framed the improved borrowing figures as a sign of stabilization, the reality for many citizens is a continued squeeze on disposable income as tax increases take hold. With the borrowing figure coming in below the £13 billion that economists had predicted, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has some breathing room, but the ongoing challenge remains to manage the balance between fiscal responsibility and economic strain on the public.

Continued Strain on Households

Despite the government’s financial improvements, many feel the impact in their day-to-day lives. The increase in tax receipts, while positive for public finances, reflects a heavier load on businesses and families across the UK. With inflationary pressures still a concern, the gains in revenue do little to offset the financial challenges many individuals face, especially as income growth has been sluggish. The public’s financial struggle is compounded by the unrelenting rise in essential costs, including housing and utilities, making the “improved” figures feel more like a setback for many.