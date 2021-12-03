‘Ugly’ Food: Researchers Investigate Strategies To Help Consumers Accept Unappealing Products

Is it possible to persuade people to buy “ugly food”? According to a new study, there are several tactics that can be utilized to persuade them.

The researchers of a new study, published online ahead of print in the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services, defined “ugly food” as products that meet nutritional and safety standards but fall short of “cosmetic and size norms.” They’re equally as healthful as other products, but they’re not quite as “pretty.” Purchasing such items is crucial since it can help decrease food waste, but people are hesitant to do so due to their appearance. According to a news release from Ohio State University (OSU), a 2018 study in North Carolina discovered that 41% of unharvested produce is edible but “unmarketable” due to its appearance.

The researchers looked at marketing methods that could persuade individuals to eat unsightly food – in this case, carrots – in their study. They performed an online poll of 1,300 people in the United States who shop and prepare for their families. They were given one of two messages at random: one that linked buying ugly food to minimizing food waste, and one that indicated ugly food is “natural and real.” The researchers discovered that just one of the messages was insufficient to persuade customers to purchase unsightly goods. However, when both messages were provided to them, it “significantly” increased the participants’ propensity to buy them.

They also discovered that customers were willing to buy bunches that were a mix of standard and ugly, with the “most profitable strategy” being bunches that were 40% ugly and 60% standard.

“At a farmers market, you’re more holistically thinking; you’re not thinking about cosmetic perfection.” In the news release, research senior author Brian Roe of OSU’s Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics noted, “You anticipate things to be more’real.'” “So I think people recognize that this is what we can expect if we buy produce directly from a farmer — there’s more room for imperfection since it’s probably not perceived as flaw.” It’s taken to mean “naturalness.” Roe expects that the findings of the survey will assist to change people’s perceptions of the retail business. Until now, some have been selling unsightly food with a “built-in” discount as if it were a “inferior” product. Instead, “rebranding” the produce is a viable option.

