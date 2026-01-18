Uganda’s Internet Blackout Costs Mombasa Port Sh300 Million Daily

Uganda’s ongoing internet shutdown has sent shockwaves through regional trade, with Mombasa Port, a critical gateway for East African commerce, bearing the brunt of the disruption. The election-triggered blackout has paralyzed trade along the Northern Corridor, leading to an estimated daily loss of Sh300 million for businesses.

The internet blackout, which was implemented by President Museveni’s administration during the election period, has crippled Uganda’s customs operations, preventing cargo clearance at both the Malaba border and the Port of Mombasa. With Uganda’s customs systems offline, freight trucks are stalled in a 15-kilometer queue at the border, causing a ripple effect that has clogged the port and halted the movement of goods destined for regional markets.

Rising Costs and Mounting Tensions

“You cannot declare goods to a system that is offline,” said Roy Mwanthi, Chair of the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA). He described the situation as dire, with drivers forced to sleep in their trucks and perishable goods rotting as they await clearance. The mounting demurrage charges are further exacerbating the financial strain, which is rapidly escalating for logistics firms.

The crisis has also exposed the vulnerability of the Northern Corridor, which serves as the main transit route for Uganda and several neighboring countries, including Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). As Uganda remains the biggest user of Mombasa Port, the blockage is having a disproportionate impact on the entire region’s trade flow.

With uncertainty around how long the blackout will last, many traders are being forced to find alternative routes. The Central Corridor, which runs through Tanzania, is reportedly becoming a popular rerouting option as businesses fear that the situation could worsen if post-election violence spills over and further disrupts Uganda’s border operations.

The internet blackout has now entered its fourth day, and Kenyan business leaders are calling for intervention from the East African Community (EAC) to address the issue, arguing that trade barriers imposed by one member state affect all nations in the region. As the crisis continues to unfold, there is growing concern about the long-term economic impact on East African trade.