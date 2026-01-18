Uchumi Supermarket Stages Comeback with Reopenings in Nairobi

Uchumi Supermarket, once a leader in East African retail, has made a bold return to Nairobi with the reopening of two strategically located outlets: one at Unicity Mall along Thika Road and the other at Lang’ata Hyper. This comeback is seen as the retailer’s attempt to recover from its previous financial troubles and reposition itself within a fiercely competitive market.

New Model, New Locations

Unlike its earlier rapid expansion, the revamped Uchumi is opting for a more cautious approach. Both outlets are situated in high-footfall areas—Unicity Mall draws students from Kenyatta University, while Lang’ata caters to a loyal middle-class consumer base. The Lang’ata store has also undergone a transformation, evolving into a mixed-use hub. In this new model, the supermarket is leasing out space to other tenants, providing a steady stream of rental income to complement its retail operations.

The company’s leaner operations are evident, with a more curated inventory designed to meet the demand for essentials. The once sprawling aisles are now filled with a smaller selection of products, including its popular bakery goods. This shift is part of Uchumi’s strategy to focus on core offerings while keeping overhead costs low.

A Challenging Road Ahead

The supermarket chain’s rebirth is no easy feat. With quick-commerce apps and heavyweights like Naivas and Carrefour dominating the retail landscape, Uchumi faces intense competition. However, its return to profitability in the 2025 financial year, with a modest Sh8.8 million profit, provides a glimmer of hope for the future.

Uchumi’s ability to maintain its stock levels and offer consistent service will be crucial in determining whether it can recapture its former glory. As the smell of freshly baked bread fills the air at Lang’ata, the ultimate question remains: will customers return to a brand they once trusted?