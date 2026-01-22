Ubisoft Restructures Business, Cancels Six Games Including Prince of Persia Remake

Ubisoft is undergoing a major business overhaul, canceling six upcoming titles and announcing a sweeping reorganization aimed at streamlining its operations. The changes, unveiled on January 21, 2026, come after years of disappointing sales and critical reception for some of its most high-profile projects.

Major Shake-Up for Gaming Giant

At the heart of this transformation is the decision to cancel the much-anticipated remake of “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.” The project, which had faced delays and a troubled development history, is one of six games that will no longer see the light of day. Ubisoft has confirmed that the decision was based on the titles failing to meet the company’s new standards for quality and alignment with its refined portfolio strategy.

The other cancelled titles include three new intellectual properties (IPs) and a mobile game, which were not announced before the cancellation. In addition to these cuts, seven other games have been delayed to meet enhanced quality benchmarks. One of these titles, thought to be the “Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag” remake, will now be pushed back to Fiscal Year 2027, according to industry insiders.

Five New Creative Houses

As part of the overhaul, Ubisoft is introducing a new operating model that consolidates its development studios into five specialized “Creative Houses.” This restructuring aims to foster agility and improve creative leadership within the company.

The five Creative Houses will each focus on distinct genres and audiences, with full financial responsibility for the games they develop: