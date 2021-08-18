Ubisoft is being investigated by Singapore’s watchdog for allegations of sexual harassment.

The Singapore branch of video gaming giant Ubisoft is being investigated for sexual harassment and ethnic discrimination, according to a watchdog, in the latest issue for the French company.

Following claims of sexual misconduct, numerous senior personnel at the publisher of the blockbuster Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry games resigned last year.

Following interviews with 20 current and former Ubisoft Singapore employees, gaming website Kotaku reported charges of harassment, bullying, and racial pay inequalities last month.

TAFEP, Singapore’s employment watchdog, announced Tuesday that it had launched an investigation after receiving “anonymous comments containing links to media publications about complaints of workplace harassment and unjust treatment at Ubisoft Singapore,” according to TAFEP.

It also asked anyone with information of criminal activity such as sexual harassment or assault to contact the authorities.

According to the Kotaku story, present and former employees talked on the condition of anonymity.

“The salary discrepancy between locals and expats was absolutely insane,” one worker stated, referring to two women who allege unwanted touching and comments.

In a statement to AFP, Ubisoft Singapore said it was aware of the claims submitted to the watchdog.

“We do not have anything we can provide at this time because our negotiations with them are ongoing,” the statement continued.

“Every Ubisoft studio, including Ubisoft Singapore, tries to build and maintain a culture that its team members and partners can be proud of. Discrimination and abuse are not tolerated by us and will not be tolerated by us.”

According to the Straits Times, Ubisoft employs roughly 500 employees in the city-state, which is attempting to establish itself as a regional IT hub.

The treatment of women and minorities in games and in real life has long been a source of concern for the worldwide gaming industry.

Managers in Ubisoft’s Toronto and Montreal studios were accused of sexual misconduct during last year’s allegations.

Senior officials in Brazil, Bulgaria, and the United States have also been accused, with some of the allegations dating back years.

Following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging the company permitted toxic workplace conditions and discriminated against women, another gaming behemoth, Activision Blizzard, announced a management shakeup earlier this month.