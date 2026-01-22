Ubisoft Announces Major Overhaul with Game Cancellations and Studio Closures

In a bold move to restructure its operations, Ubisoft has revealed a sweeping reorganization that will see the cancellation of several games and the closure of key development studios. The French video game giant’s announcement on January 21, 2026, sent ripples through the industry, signaling a shift in its strategy to secure long-term growth amid rising competition in the AAA gaming sector.

Restructure to Focus on Quality over Quantity

Under the new plan, Ubisoft will divide its operations into five specialized “Creative Houses,” each focused on a distinct genre and set of franchises. This restructuring is aimed at streamlining decision-making and creating more autonomy within each unit. The Vantage Studios, established in 2025 with backing from Tencent, will focus on scaling Ubisoft’s flagship franchises such as *Assassin’s Creed*, *Far Cry*, and *Rainbow Six* into “annual billion-dollar brands.” Four other Creative Houses will oversee projects in shooters, live experiences, immersive fantasy universes, and casual games.

As part of this reorganization, Ubisoft has confirmed the closure of its Halifax and Stockholm studios, with further restructuring planned at other locations, including Abu Dhabi and RedLynx. While full details of the layoffs remain unclear, the decision marks a significant shift in the company’s global workforce structure.

Among the casualties of this major reset is the highly anticipated *Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time* remake. Initially announced in 2020, the project had faced numerous delays before Ubisoft ultimately decided to cancel its development. In a statement, the team acknowledged the remake’s potential but admitted that it fell short of the high standards expected from the franchise, stating that continuing with the project would require further time and investment that they could not justify.

Project Cancellations and Financial Revisions

In addition to the *Prince of Persia* remake, Ubisoft also announced the cancellation of four other unannounced titles, including new intellectual properties and a mobile game. The company is focusing on a more selective portfolio of games, with seven projects now receiving additional development time. Among these is an unannounced title that is widely believed to be a remake of *Assassin’s Creed Black Flag*, which has been delayed to 2027.

Despite the turmoil of this reorganization, Ubisoft’s leadership remains confident in its ability to return to growth. CEO Yves Guillemot highlighted the challenges facing the AAA industry, citing the rising costs of game development and the growing competition in the market. “The AAA industry has become persistently more selective and competitive,” Guillemot said. “In this context, today we are announcing a major reset built to create the conditions for a return to sustainable growth over time.”

To complement these changes, Ubisoft has revised its financial forecast for the year, lowering its net bookings projection by €330 million. The company now expects €1.5 billion in net bookings for the year, down from previous expectations. Despite these setbacks, Ubisoft reported €330 million in sales for the most recent quarter, driven by partnerships and strong sales from its back-catalog of games.

In addition to the financial restructuring, Ubisoft is changing its internal policies. The company has reinstated a five-days-per-week in-office schedule for its employees, with an annual allowance for remote work days. This move is part of a broader effort to reduce costs, though it has sparked some internal debate, especially among those who had grown accustomed to the more flexible work arrangements established during the pandemic.

Looking to the future, Ubisoft remains committed to innovation. The company is currently working on four new intellectual properties, including *March of Giants*, which it recently acquired from Amazon. These projects are expected to be assigned to the various Creative Houses, but specific details have not yet been disclosed.

Despite the challenges, Ubisoft is determined to navigate this difficult period. As Guillemot summed up, “These measures mark a decisive turning point for Ubisoft, and while the portfolio refocus will impact our short-term financial trajectory, this reset will strengthen the Group and enable it to renew with sustainable growth and robust cash generation.” Time will tell if Ubisoft’s bet on a more focused future will pay off in the competitive world of modern game publishing.