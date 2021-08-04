Uber Makes Money From One-Time Gains

Uber declared a profit in the second quarter based on one-time gains on Wednesday, and claimed its pandemic-stricken ride-hailing business was showing signs of recovery.

The business from San Francisco made a $1.1 billion profit. The company’s revenue increased to $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter, more than doubling what it earned in the same period last year.

According to Uber, the net income for the quarter included profits of $1.4 billion from the revaluation of its investment in Didi, a Chinese ride-sharing company, and another $272 million from its ownership in Aurora, an autonomous technology company.

Uber’s chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in an earnings announcement that the company has made “significant progress” in attracting drivers and couriers back to its smartphone-based transport and delivery services.

However, its delivery businesses, which include Uber Eats, brought in the most money, with the company continuing to benefit from trends that began during last year’s pandemic lockdowns.

“Every quarter, our platform gets stronger, with consumers engaging with both Mobility and Delivery now accounting for nearly half of our total business gross bookings,” Khosrowshahi added.

According to Uber, revenue from its trips and delivery units nearly doubled, while revenue from a freight segment that connects truckers with shippers increased by 65 percent.

“Uber’s ride-hailing company is on the mend,” said eMarketer analyst Eric Haggstrom. “However, expect some hitches along the way as the delta variant, particularly since many drivers still feel uncomfortable with clients in their cars,” he said.

“New verticals like food and alcohol have demonstrated amazing early traction on the delivery side.”

Following the release of the earnings statistics, Uber shares were down more than 7% in after-market dealings.

Uber said in July that it had acquired Transplace, a company that specializes on logistics management software, for $2.25 billion to bolster its freight division.