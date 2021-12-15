Two police officers were killed in bombings at a Colombian airport.

Security sources said two police officers died Tuesday after explosives detonated at an airport near Colombia’s border with Venezuela, killing the attacker as well.

When the explosives he was carrying detonated when he jumped the fence encircling the runway at Cucuta international airport, the assailant was blown up.

Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga, director of the Cucuta police department, said the policemen, David Reyes, 38, and William Bareno, 42, were murdered when “explosives experts went to scout out the area and found a suitcase,” which also exploded.

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said the attack looked to be carried out by the ELN, a rebel faction that has refused to sign the 2016 peace agreement with the much bigger FARC guerilla group.

Police said it was unclear whether the unnamed attacker’s explosives went off prematurely or if the incident was a suicide bombing, which is unusual in Colombia’s long-running conflict.

The airport was swiftly surrounded by police and security, and all flights were halted for seven hours.

The explosions also caused damage to several adjacent residences.

Since the middle of the year, the territory bordering Venezuela has been jolted by at least five attacks, including Tuesday’s.

Assailants fired weapons at a helicopter carrying President Ivan Duque in June, hitting the plane as it entered Cucuta, a city of 800,000 people. The attack did not result in any injuries.

Armed groups in the region, the majority of whom are former rebels, are fighting for drug trafficking revenues, taking advantage of Colombia’s porous 2,200-kilometer (1,370-mile) border with Venezuela.