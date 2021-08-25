Two people were injured in an acid attack at a Tokyo train station.

Two individuals were burned in an acid assault at a Tokyo subway station on Wednesday, with the offender still on the loose, according to police and local media.

On Tuesday night, an attack occurred at Shirokane Takanawa station in an upmarket district of Tokyo, while the Paralympics opening ceremony was being held in the city under high security.

A 22-year-old businessman was burned on the face after the suspect poured liquid at him on an escalator, according to a police spokesman.

The man was gravely hurt, according to NHK, by the substance, which it identified as sulphuric acid.

A 34-year-old lady also fell and received minor burns to her legs, according to reports.

According to authorities, the middle-aged suspect is still on the loose, and officers are combing the area in search of him.

In Japan, which has strong gun prohibitions, violent crime is uncommon, however there are occasional incidents involving other weapons.

During the Olympics earlier this month, a knife incident on a Tokyo commuter train injured ten individuals, one of them was critically injured.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect later turned himself in.

According to Japanese media, 60,000 police personnel would be deployed during the Olympics and Paralympics.