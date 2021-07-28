Two people have been arrested after an e-scooter robbery at a jewelry store in Paris.

After a theft at renowned Parisian jeweller Chaumet, where a thief made off with up to three million euros worth of jewelry after arriving and fleeing on an electronic scooter, French police apprehended two suspects on Wednesday.

The two suspects were apprehended at a motorway rest stop in eastern France, and a “significant quantity” of stolen goods was discovered in their possession, according to a police source who did not want to be identified.

After rushing into the shop on the Champs-Elysees avenue early Tuesday evening, the thief grabbed between two and three million euros ($2.4-$3.6 million) worth of jewelry and precious stones, according to the source.

Armed but not with his revolver, he helped himself to valuable diamonds and stones before fleeing on his scooter from the store on Rue Francois 1, according to the source.

Prosecutors stated that the two suspects were born in 1967 and 1977, respectively, without providing any other information. An investigation into the matter has been launched.

In recent years, electric scooters have grown ubiquitous in Paris, praised by users for allowing them to zip around the city but hated by critics who see them as unsafe and frequently poorly-driven vehicles.