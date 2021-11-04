Two people are killed in a shooting on a beach in Mexico, causing widespread panic.

Prosecutors said two suspected drug dealers were killed in a gunfight between rival gangs on a beach near Mexico’s Caribbean resort of Cancun on Thursday, causing concern among foreign tourists.

“On a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos, there was a conflict between members of competing drug dealer organizations,” the Quintana Roo state attorney general’s office tweeted.

“Two of them died,” it stated, adding that no other significant injuries were reported.

People raced for shelter after bullets were fired, according to tourists staying in hotels near the beach.

Mike Sington, a visitor from the United States vacationing at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort, tweeted, “Guests are reporting me they were playing volleyball on the beach when a shooter approached firing a rifle.”

“Everyone bolted from the beach and the pools. We were ushered into concealed areas behind the kitchens by the staff.” Hundreds of tourists, some in swimming suits, waited in the hotel lobby with employees, according to videos posted on social media.

“People are hugging one other and crying,” said Sington, who worked at NBC Universal as a senior executive.

Since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006, Mexico has seen more than 300,000 people killed in cartel-related violence.

While the Riviera Maya, which includes Cancun and other popular resorts such as Playa del Carmen and Tulum, is typically regarded safer than the rest of the country, crime has increased.

Two international visitors were slain in a firefight in Tulum in October between alleged drug dealers.