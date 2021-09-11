Two of the six Palestinian jailbreakers have been apprehended by Israel.

Two of the six Palestinians who escaped from a high-security prison in Israel this week in one of the country’s most dramatic escapes were apprehended on Friday, according to Israeli police.

In a statement, they added that “police in the northern zone caught two escaped detainees a short while ago… in the city of Nazareth.”

Yaqoub Qadri, 48, and Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah, 45, were later identified as members of the Islamic Jihad.

Ardah was the brains behind the escape, according to local and regional media reports.

Shortly after the arrest, the army claimed that a rocket had been fired from Gaza at southern Israel, but had been intercepted by Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile defense system.

According to the police statement, “police discovered (the two fugitives) and chased them in a helicopter.”

“When they were apprehended in the south of Nazareth, they gave no resistance.”

Local residents contacted authorities after noticing two individuals scouring rubbish bins for food, according to Israeli media.

Israel had launched a manhunt for the six inmates who escaped from the high-security Gilboa prison using a tunnel built beneath a sink in a cell on Monday.

The Israeli army has dispatched reinforcements to the occupied West Bank, which it has declared a “general closure,” with a particular focus on Jenin, the home of famed Palestinian escapee Zakaria Zubeidi.

The six inmates were alleged to be members of armed Palestinian groups who were being jailed for plotting or carrying out attacks against Israelis, according to Israeli police.

Ardah, from Arraba near Jenin, was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 for attacks on Israel claimed by Islamic Jihad. He was one of four people sentenced to life.

According to his Islamic Jihad biography, he was held in solitary confinement in 2014 after an escape tunnel was discovered at Israel’s Shata prison.

Israel initiated an official investigation into the failures that allowed the six to flee on Thursday.

Even while local media reports on the hurry to recoup from the embarrassing error and avert any possible attack by the fugitives, an Israeli injunction prevents specifics of the jailbreak probe from being published.

Even though such events are extremely unusual, former prison service commissioner Orit Adato told reporters on Thursday that the breakout amounted to a “major disaster” for the IPS.

Demonstrations in favor of the fugitives were conducted in various West Bank towns earlier this week.

During clashes with Israeli security forces in Nablus, teenagers set tyres on fire. The Red Crescent of Palestine. Brief News from Washington Newsday.