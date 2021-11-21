Two of the 17 Americans kidnapped in Haiti have been released.

Two of the 17 North Americans kidnapped by a Haitian gang in mid-October have been released, according to the church with which they were involved, which stated they were “in excellent spirits.”

“We can only share limited information, but we can report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for,” Christian Aid Ministries, located in the United States, said in a statement on its website.

The missionaries and their families were kidnapped on October 16 while returning from an orphanage in a region east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti’s most prominent crime gangs.

The hostages, according to Christian Aid Ministries, are 12 adults ranging in age from 18 to 48 years old and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years old.

“We are unable to provide or confirm the names of individuals who have been released, the reasons for their release, their origins, or their current location,” the church stated.

“While we celebrate at this release, our hearts go out to the fifteen people who remain detained,” the statement continued.

The United States has encouraged Americans not to travel to Haiti, citing the frequent kidnappings of American citizens as a reason.

Security sources informed AFP that the kidnappers had demanded a $17 million ransom for the group’s release. On Sunday, the church provided no information about the situation.

The rising dominance of gangs over the country, which law enforcement forces are unable to restrain, is highlighted by Haiti’s recent spike in kidnappings.

In late October, the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights (CARDH) reported that at least 782 persons have been abducted for ransom in Haiti since January, nearly as many as in the entire year of 2020, which saw 796 kidnappings.