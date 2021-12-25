Two Myanmar staff members have been reported missing by Save the Children after burned remains were discovered.

Save the Children reported two of its Myanmar personnel were missing on Saturday, following the discovery of the burnt bodies of more than 30 people in an attack blamed on junta troops by a monitoring organization and local media.

According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in disarray since the February coup, with more than 1,300 people dead in a security crackdown.

To combat the junta, “People’s Defence Forces” (PDF) have cropped up around the country, drawing the military into a violent stalemate of fights and reprisals.

Photos circulated on social media on Saturday purporting to depict two burned-out vehicles and a car on a highway in Hpruso township, eastern Kayah state, with the charred remains of victims inside.

The automobiles had been discovered, according to a member of a local PDF organization.