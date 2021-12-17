Two miners are dead, and 20 trapped workers have been rescued from a Chinese mine.

Officials stated that twenty people were saved and two dead were discovered from a flooded coal mine on Friday after a dramatic two-day rescue operation.

When an illegal mine in northern China’s coal-producing Shanxi province flooded late Wednesday, authorities launched a massive cleanup effort, vowing to crack down on unlawful enterprises that have grown up in reaction to price spikes.

Earlier this week, state media reported that 21 people were trapped in a mine in Xiaoyi city, with hundreds of rescuers using pumps to drain the water.

As of Friday evening, 20 miners had been taken to the surface and two had perished, according to China’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

“Shanxi province (must) swiftly organize an investigation and gather evidence, employ all available resources to apprehend fugitives, and seek accountability in accordance with rules and regulations,” the ministry stated, adding that the province must “severely crack down on illicit mining activities.”

The local administration stated Friday that three top Xiaoyi city officials, including the mayor, had been removed from their positions as a result of the mining tragedy.

Rescue efforts were impeded by a narrow and hidden entrance to the illegal mine, as well as a lack of a good map of the location, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the tragedy, and police say they’re still looking for more, including the mine’s owner, who is believed to be a local villager who left after the incident.

Rows of orange-clad rescuers wearing hard hats were seen on state television carrying the miners out on stretchers to ambulances.

China gets around 60% of its energy from coal, and it has increased output in recent months to alleviate an energy crisis that has resulted in power outages and factory closures.

High demand for coal has pushed up prices and led to illicit mining, according to authorities.

The State Council’s Work Safety Committee and the Ministry of Emergency Management have urged coal-producing regions to examine unlawful mines, stating that those responsible should face criminal charges.

In August, the former mayor of Xiaoyi initiated a 100-day campaign to stop local criminal groups from illegally mining.

In China, where the mining industry has a poor safety record and laws are not always followed, accidents are prevalent.

In September, nineteen miners were killed when a single mine collapsed, trapping them underneath.

In January, 11 of a group of 22 employees in eastern China were miraculously saved from a collapsed mine.