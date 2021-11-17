Two men who were found guilty of the murder of Malcolm X have been exonerated.

Two men convicted of assassinating civil rights leader Malcolm X in 1965 will have their convictions overturned, one of them posthumously, as part of a US government recognition of a historic miscarriage of justice.

According to his office, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance will conduct a press conference on Thursday to announce Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam’s exoneration.

In 1966, Aziz, then 83 years old, was condemned to life in jail, but he was released in 1985. Islam, who was also given a life sentence, was released in 1987 and died in 2009.

In an interview with The New York Times, Vance remarked, “These men did not get the justice that they deserved.” “All we can do is admit the error and the gravity of it.” According to the newspaper, prosecutors, the FBI, and the New York Police Department concealed evidence that would have likely led to the two men’s acquittal after a 22-month investigation conducted jointly by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and lawyers for the two men.

Mujahid Abdul Halim, 80, confessed to the murder of Malcolm X and was released from prison in 2010. During their 1966 trial, Halim maintained that Aziz and Islam were both innocent.

All three were members of the Nation of Islam, a Black nationalist organisation that Malcolm X had lately repudiated.

On February 21, 1965, three gunmen shot and killed Malcolm X as he prepared to give a lecture in a Manhattan ballroom.

Halim was apprehended with a bullet wound to the leg at the site.

Several days later, Aziz and Islam were apprehended. Both denied involvement in the assassination and presented alibis for their whereabouts at the time.

According to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, civil rights attorney David Shanies and Barry Scheck, co-director of the Innocence Project, will be present at the press conference on Thursday.

Shanies and the Innocence Project, a non-profit that has helped hundreds of falsely convicted convicts around the country, worked with Vance’s office to re-investigate the case.

The investigation was prompted by the Netflix documentary “Who Killed Malcolm X?”

The re-investigation did not reveal “who prosecutors now believe really killed Malcolm X, and those who were previously suspected but never arrested are dead,” according to the New York Times.

"Neither did it reveal a police or government plot to assassinate him," the publication stated.