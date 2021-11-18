Two men who were found guilty of the murder of Malcolm X have been exonerated.

On Thursday, Manhattan’s district attorney is expected to propose the exoneration of two men convicted of the 1965 assassination of civil rights hero Malcolm X, a stunning turnaround that acknowledges a terrible miscarriage of justice in the prosecution of one of America’s most high-profile homicides.

Three members of the Black nationalist group Nation of Islam, which the prominent Malcolm X had lately repudiated, shot the renowned civil rights leader when he arrived to speak at the podium of a Harlem ballroom, according to the official record.

All three men were found guilty in 1966, but historians have long questioned that conclusion.

And now, prosecutors, the FBI, and the New York Police Department have been found to have concealed evidence that would have likely led to the two men’s acquittal, according to a 22-month inquiry undertaken jointly by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and lawyers for the two men.

Mujahid Abdul Halim, now 80 and freed from prison in 2010, confessed to the murder, while the other two, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, maintained their innocence.

In 1966, Aziz, then 83 years old, was condemned to life in jail, but he was released in 1985. Islam, who was also given a life sentence, was released in 1987 and died in 2009.

The convictions will be overturned by a New York judge on Thursday, according to Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

In an interview with The New York Times, Vance remarked, “These men did not get the justice that they deserved.”

“All we can do is admit the error and the gravity of it.”

Halim was apprehended at the scene of Malcolm X’s death on February 21, 1965, with a bullet wound in his leg.

Several days later, Aziz and Islam were apprehended. Both denied involvement in the assassination and presented alibis for their whereabouts at the time.

“The events that got us here should never have transpired,” Aziz said in a statement on Wednesday. “Those events were and are the result of a process that was corrupt to its core — one that is all too familiar — even in 2021.”

"While I don't need a court, prosecutors, or a piece of paper to tell me I'm innocent, I'm delighted that my family, friends, and the attorneys who have worked and supported me for so long are finally realizing what we've all known all along."