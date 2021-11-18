Two Malcolm X murder convictions are overturned by a judge.

On Thursday, a New York court overturned the convictions of two men who had been imprisoned for decades in connection with the death of civil rights leader Malcolm X in 1965, admitting a grave miscarriage of justice in one of the most high-profile crimes in American history.

To a round of applause from the courtroom, Judge Ellen Biben granted the exonerations of Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, a historic step that corrects the story behind one of the US civil rights movement’s greatest scars.

“I regret that this court is unable to totally correct the egregious miscarriages of justice in this case and restore the many years that were wasted,” the judge told Aziz and the Islam family, who died in 2009.

Three members of the Black nationalist group Nation of Islam — which Malcolm X had recently abandoned — shot the renowned leader when he arrived to speak at the podium of a Harlem ballroom, according to the official record.

In 1966, Aziz, Islam, and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, were found guilty, but historians have long questioned that theory.

Halim, who is now 80 and was freed from prison in 2010, admitted to the murder but claimed the other two were innocent.

Following the debut of the Netflix docuseries “Who Killed Malcolm X?” in 2020, the investigation was reopened.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the two men’s lawyers launched a 22-month inquiry, which revealed that prosecutors, the FBI, and the New York Police Department concealed evidence that would have likely led to their acquittal.

In 1966, Aziz, then 83 years old, was condemned to life in jail, but he was released in 1985. Islam, who was also given a life sentence, was released in 1987 and died in 2009.

The investigation revealed “clearly these men did not receive a fair trial,” and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance apologized on behalf of the law enforcement community for the “decades-long injustice.”

“We won’t be able to restore what was taken from these men and their families,” Vance said, “but by rectifying the record, we might be able to begin to rebuild that faith.”

Halim was apprehended at the scene of Malcolm X’s death on February 21, 1965, with a bullet wound in his leg.

Several days later, Aziz and Islam were apprehended. Both denied involvement in the assassination and presented alibis for their whereabouts at the time.

"The events that led us here should never have happened."