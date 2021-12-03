Two asylum seekers stranded in Cyprus’ buffer zone will be relocated by the Pope.

According to authorities, two Cameroonian asylum seekers who had been stuck in the buffer zone of divided Cyprus for months are among the 50 persons who will be brought back to Italy with Pope Francis.

“Today is my best day,” Daniel Ejube, 20, said as he walked out of Nicosia’s Holy Cross Church, where the visiting Pope led migrants in ecumenical prayer.

He expressed his gratitude to the pope for everything, saying, “All appreciation to the pope for everything.”

Late on May 24, Ejube and Grace Enjei, both 24, entered the buffer zone and approached UN forces patrolling the region.

They were taken to a nearby checkpoint by the peacekeepers, who denied them access to asylum proceedings, thus they were returned to the buffer zone.

Since then, they’d been stranded in a small tent jammed behind the back of a building, just a short distance from an official crossing site.

When AFP visited the blue tent this week, the cold December winds blasted about it.

Francis’ decision to accept migrants from Cyprus is reminiscent of a gesture he made in 2016 on the Greek island of Lesbos, when he returned to the Vatican with three Syrian Muslim families fleeing bombardment in their homeland.

In a statement, the Cypriot interior ministry hailed the Pope for “the tremendous endeavor.”

It added that among the 50 were “the two persons who remained in the Buffer Zone until today.”

The Vatican claimed in a statement that the first 12 migrants would be welcomed thanks to an agreement between the Holy See, Italian, and Cypriot authorities, without elaborating.

Ten of the 50 had already served time in prison for illegal immigration.

Anna Aristotelous, the governor of Cyprus’ central prisons, presented the Pope with a handcrafted violin manufactured by the inmates, according to a statement.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and controlled the northern part of the island in retaliation for a coup staged by the military dictatorship that ruled Greece at the time — a division that Pope Francis branded a “terrible wound” on Thursday.

The Republic of Cyprus, an EU member, has effective sovereignty of the island’s southern two-thirds.

Only Ankara recognizes the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is a secession from Turkey (TRNC).

Cyprus claims to have the largest number of first-time asylum requests per capita in the EU, and accuses Turkey of fomenting a problem by enabling irregular migrants to cross from the north.

In the TRNC, there is no asylum system.

