Two Americas: Why the Left and Right in the United States Have Stopped Communicating.

Donald Trump may have lost the US presidential election last year, but he remains the unchallenged leader of the free world within his own country.

The completely absurd claim that Democrats stole Trump’s presidency is sure to be a major issue on “TRUTH Social,” a conservative platform he’s introducing to the already polarized US media landscape.

The news of the launch, which is set for early next year, is significant because it fuels speculation that Trump, who is banned from Twitter, is planning a presidential candidacy in 2024.

More importantly, it reveals how the former reality TV star is able to profit from deep schisms in American society that are being amplified like never before by social and conventional media echo chambers.

Where formerly Americans could agree on a set of facts, two hostile tribes now peer suspiciously into one other’s silos, each armed with its own version of reality provided by their favorite media outlet or smartphone app.

Carl Bernstein, the investigative journalist who, along with Bob Woodward, helped bring down Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal, has urged on the media and government to pay greater attention to fighting misinformation that is dividing the country.

“In this country, the schism that is dividing and polarizing us is savage. It’s substantial “he stated “It is rife with hatred and rage. And the majority of that hatred and rage is based on massive lies.” On any given evening, you could almost believe that conservative Fox News is reporting on a completely different country than left-leaning MSNBC, with almost no crossover in the news agenda.

Trump is either the last barrier against an awakened cultural trend presaging a socialist takeover — or the largest threat to democracy since the Civil War, depending on whether Americans refine their thoughts on Parler or Twitter.

The residents of these two competing bubbles rarely come into contact with material that would contradict their worldview or reveal what their adversaries are thinking. To put it another way, no one talks to the other side any longer.

It’s not just last year’s election that received diametrically opposed coverage from right-wing and left-wing media outlets.

Reporting on the statewide protests that followed the police killing of African American George Floyd revealed the similar divide, with the left being fed pictures of noble racial justice protest and the right being warned the country was on the edge catastrophe. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.