Twitter will pay $809 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that investors were duped.

Twitter agreed to pay $809 million to resolve a 2016 lawsuit alleging that members of the social network’s leadership, including founder Jack Dorsey, misled investors about the social network’s slowing user growth.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants, including former CEO Dick Costolo, failed to disclose the complete picture of the company’s state while selling their own interests in Twitter.

In a statement, Twitter said, “The proposed settlement resolves all claims brought against Twitter and the other named defendants without any admission, concession, or finding of any blame, responsibility, or wrongdoing.”

The final settlement agreement will be subject to court approval, and Twitter said it plans to pay in cash later this year.

In July, Twitter reported better-than-expected revenue, profit, and user growth, driving a rise in the messaging platform’s stock.

On revenue of $1.19 billion, net profit was $66 million, exceeding Wall Street projections.