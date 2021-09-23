Twitter Will Allow Users To Tip Creators Using Bitcoin, According To Cryptocurrency News.

Twitter announced on Thursday that users would be able to tip their favorite tweeters with bitcoin. The move makes Facebook the first social media platform to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

Users will be able to attach their bitcoin directly to a permanent area on a profile dedicated to tipping, making the procedure of sending a payment simple and secure. It will be available to all Apple iOS users this week, and Android users will be able to download it later.

The Tips function, which features an image of dollar notes, is located immediately next to the follow button on a profile.

Users will be able to link their Capp App, Patreon, GoFundMe, Venmo, and other accounts with the new tool.

OFFICIAL: #Bitcoin tipping payments via the Lightning Network are now available on Twitter.

“Whether you want to tip your favorite account because you enjoy their commentary, send some love to an emerging comedy creator for their hilarious Tweets, support a small business owner going through a difficult time, give to an important cause — whatever you want to support (and we know you already have some ideas), Tips is here to help you do it,” Twitter said in the announcement.

Strike, a payment software based on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, will be used by Twitter. The network is a processor that enables users to send and receive bitcoin for free all over the world. Users must create a Strike account in order to accept bitcoin on a Twitter profile, however any Bitcoin Lightning Network can send tips to an account.

Strike is open to anybody in the United States, with the exception of Hawaii and New York.

By adding a “bitcoin address” to the Tips feature, users will be able to accept bitcoin through Twitter. Copying and pasting the address into a bitcoin wallet is all it takes to send a payment this way.

“We want everyone on Twitter to be able to get rewarded in some way. Twitter stated in a statement that “digital currencies that promote more people to participate in the market and help consumers transmit money across borders with as little friction as possible.”

The move is not completely surprising. This year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey warned investors that bitcoin would be a “huge component” of the company’s future.

Today, #Bitcoin is Twitter’s official currency.

