Twitter mocks Biden’s supply chain woes, trending with #EmptyShelvesJoe and #BareShelvesBiden.

As shoppers face bare store shelves at retailers, the hashtags “#EmptyShelvesJoe” and “#BareShelvesBiden” trended on Twitter, as some mocked President Joe Biden over the country’s supply chain difficulties.

#EmptyShelvesJoe began trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some individuals criticizing Biden for the lack of stock in stores, which has led prices to soar on numerous items. According to the New York Post, the shortages are caused by a shipping backlog, which has shipping containers queued up in ports waiting to land.

One Twitter user shared a photo of a store with empty places where things used to be.

There was no more toilet paper. By Friday, the hashtag #BareShelvesBiden was trending on Twitter as more people expressed their displeasure at empty shelves in establishments that were short on merchandise.

“Where’s the beef?” one Twitter user asked, pointing to an empty meat department with the #BareShelvesBiden hashtag.

Where is the meat photo from #BareShelvesBiden?



Another person revealed empty shelves that they claimed had just been restocked.

Another person revealed empty shelves that they claimed had just been restocked.

Another Twitter user posted a picture of a paint store with hardly no supplies.

Another Twitter user posted a picture of a paint store with hardly no supplies. According to the New York Post, scores of container ships are stranded in the Los Angeles port, waiting for more than a month to dock and unload their cargo, potentially jeopardizing holiday deliveries.

A shortage of truck drivers is exacerbating the problem by making it difficult to move items throughout the country and into retail locations.

The Biden Administration stated on Wednesday that the Port of Los Angeles would begin operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help alleviate the congestion.