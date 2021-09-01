Twitter is putting its safety mode to the test in order to keep internet trolls at bay.

As the US site faces increased pressure to protect its users from online harassment, Twitter revealed on Wednesday that it is testing a new tool that automatically filters nasty posts.

Users who enable the new Safety Mode will have their “mentions” screened for seven days, preventing them from seeing messages reported as containing hate speech or insults.

According to Twitter, the tool will be tested by a small number of English-speaking users, with priority given to “marginalized communities and female journalists,” who are frequently targets of harassment.

Twitter said in a statement that it wants to do more to help individuals deal with unwanted encounters and that the platform is committed to hosting “constructive conversations.”

Twitter, like other social media companies, allows users to report abusive remarks, such as racist, homophobic, and sexist messages.

However, activists have long argued that flaws in Twitter’s policies allow violent and bigoted remarks to remain online in many circumstances.

Six anti-discrimination organizations have sued the platform in France, accusing it of “long-term and persistent” failures to filter racist comments.

Safety Mode is the most recent in a series of innovations designed to give Twitter users more control over who they let to engage with them. Limiting who can react to a tweet was one of the previous approaches.

Twitter described the new tool as a work in progress, warning that it could mistakenly ban messages that were not offensive in the first place.

Safety Mode autoblocks can be seen and undone at any time in your Settings, according to the business.

Twitter’s software will use the wording as well as previous contacts between the author and recipient to determine if a message should be auto-blocked.

While developing the tool, Twitter says it contacted specialists in online safety, mental health, and human rights.

The feature is “another step in the right direction toward making Twitter a safe environment to participate in the public debate without fear of abuse,” according to ARTICLE 19, a UK-based digital rights group that participated in the talks.

During a spate of harsh remarks thrown at sportsmen following the Euro tournament, Instagram last month introduced new tools to combat abusive and racist content.