Twitter is experimenting with shopping in an e-commerce move.

Twitter began testing a feature on Wednesday that allows businesses to sell things directly from their profile pages on the one-to-many chat site.

A “Shopping Module” being tested by a select firms in the United States indicated a foray into e-commerce, posing a threat to rivals such as online bulletin board Pinterest.

In a blog post, Goldbird product lead Bruce Falck remarked, “Though we’re in very early explorations, we’re enthusiastic about the potential of purchasing on Twitter and want to learn more as we go.”

based in San Francisco According to Falck, Twitter experimented with the idea of introducing shopping into the site more than five years ago, but turned its focus to other functions.

Falck explained, “We’re returning and putting more focus into checking out the possibility for shopping on Twitter.”

According to Falck, the purpose of Shop Module is to allow Twitter users to go from tweeting about things to purchasing them.

Businesses participating in the test initiative will have a place above their Twitter profiles where they may display products that can be purchased without having to leave the platform.

“At its core, it will allow us to continue learning about the purchasing experiences customers prefer on Twitter,” Falck added.

“In the United States, we’re starting small with a few brands.”

Shop Module will be available in English language versions of the Twitter app for Apple mobile devices in the United States, according to the San Francisco-based firm.

According to eMarketer, Facebook is leading the fast-growing “social commerce” business in the United States, which is anticipated to be worth $36 billion this year.