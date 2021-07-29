Twitter is experimenting with a new shopping feature that allows users to buy directly from the site.

The Shop Module on Twitter allows users to browse a variety of products.

The function is identical to others that have recently been added to Instagram and Facebook, and it is exclusively available to iOS users.

“We believe in the potential of the product dialogues that Twitter facilitates,” Twitter declared on its website on Wednesday.

At an investor presentation in May, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal discussed such a feature.

“We’ve grown to recognize that consumers use Twitter to do a lot of research before buying something,” Segal added. “They want to hear what experts have to say about a phone, a pair of shoes, or a coffee mug,” says the author.

A “small handful of brands,” including GameStop and Arden Cove, are part of the experimental initiative. Twitter has not stated when it plans to add additional brands to its platform.

“A dedicated place at the top of a profile where businesses can promote their products is known as the Shop Module. When consumers visit a profile with the Shop Module enabled, they can scroll through the carousel of products and tap through on a single product to learn more and purchase – all while staying in the Twitter app,” according to the business.

Come to Twitter to tweet, watch live events, and now…shopping.

On iOS, we’re putting Shop Module to the test. Right from a brand’s profile, you can get the things you desire from the places you love. pic.twitter.com/2ZS8v7NIWs

Twitter intends to introduce more alternatives in the near future. Companies will be allowed to utilize tweets to promote their items and lead consumers to buy directly from their page.

The move comes as Twitter seeks to make further radical changes to its platform and business model, while Facebook continues to dominate social media shopping.

Since its inception in 2006, Twitter has primarily relied on advertising and date licensing to fund its operations.