Twitch gamers take a stand against ‘Hate Raids.’

RekItRaven, a video game streamer, watches as their channel is swamped with hateful messages night after night. Hatred struck once more.

The prevalence of “hate raids,” which are barrages of racist, sexist, and homophobic abuse, has made life increasingly difficult for minority users of Twitch, the world’s largest video game broadcasting site, in recent months.

Raven, a 31-year-old Black woman who identifies as gender non-binary, fought back tears as she described the mental toll of logging onto a site that is supposed to be entertaining.

“It simply gets hard,” the mother of two said, declining to give their true name out of concern for their safety.

“I’m being ostracized because of my skin color or sexual inclinations, even though I have no control over them.”

Raven uses Twitch for more more just entertainment: it’s their profession. The Virginia-based horror games player has affiliate status, which allows him to be rewarded for being a popular and well-followed streamer.

Raven developed the #TwitchDoBetter Twitter hashtag after becoming tired of racial slurs and messages referencing to the Ku Klux Klan.

Over the last month, the hashtag has attracted a slew of complaints, primarily from female, non-white, and LGBTQ streamers, alleging that Twitch is failing to stop internet trolls running rampant while taking 50% of streamers’ revenue.

Twitch, which was founded in 2011 and acquired by Amazon three years later, has more than 30 million daily visitors, the majority of whom come in to watch other people play video games while listening to interesting comments.

But it doesn’t rule out the possibility of it being utilized for serious objectives.

Gabriel Erikkson Sahlin, a Swedish academic, uses the username BabblingGoat to play “The Sims” and “Dragon Age.”

The 24-year-old trans man answers questions on gender identity in a live chat – including from worried parents whose children have recently come out – “while falling down ledges in games and trying not to die,” he joked.

He is frustrated that his efforts to produce something great are being thwarted by transphobic harassment on a regular basis.

Hate raids can range in size from a few persons posting vile words to hundreds of people.

People also program bots to send out constant offensive spam, which can take the shape of “gore raids” – a barrage of ultra-violent images.

Twitch announced this month that new procedures to prevent hate raids, including “account verification upgrades,” would be implemented later this year in response to mounting demand.

Meanwhile, athletes claim that the harassment has continued unabated.

“Hate raids haven’t slowed down in the least. They just appear to be getting worse,” says the author. Brief News from Washington Newsday.