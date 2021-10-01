Twin Towns on the ICoast-Ghana Border Are Getting Ready To Reopen.

“Noe appears to be deserted,” says Eloukou Yapo, a young leader in the Ivorian village near the Ghanaian border. “Not a single thing moves. Everything has come to a halt.”

Since the authorities sealed off the border to try prevent the spread of Covid, life has been in limbo for the past year and a half.

However, the policy also put an end to robust trade and exchanges with Noe’s sister town, Elubo, which is located across the Tanoe River, which serves as a border.

Many shops are closed and the streets are vacant in Noe, 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of Abidjan, the Ivorian commercial city. Trucks and buses stand idle.

A grey gate, which provides entrance to the Tanoe Bridge, is securely shut.

“People are suffering immensely as a result of the closure,” says Nanan Assi Atchan II, a traditional chief and former police officer in his seventies.

“Ivorians farm land in Ghana, and Ghanaians farm land in Ivory Coast… They can’t go to their plantation, which is on the verge of collapse.”

On September 2, several hundred Ghanaian traders demonstrated in Elubo, unsuccessfully pressing Ivory Coast to reopen the border.

However, residents in the twin towns have discreetly banded together to resist the rule.

They’ve carved down several paths through the bush to the river, which they cross in improvised canoes to keep things moving.

“My three children attend an English-speaking school (in Elubo) and risk crossing the river for 2,000 CFA francs (three euros / $3.50) per day,” Valerie Botche, a shopkeeper in Noe, adds.

Similar issues have been raised in Adiake, a town on the Aby Lagoon, a significant transit point for trade with Ghana, west of Noe.

Locals say the border shutdown has wreaked havoc on their lives, but it’s a boon for drug traffickers of all shades.

“This neighborhood has seen the largest drug seizures,” says Adiake resident Anvoh Bie.

As soon as the first Covid-19 instances appeared in March 2020, the Ivorian authorities took extreme steps.

A state of emergency was declared, a curfew was imposed, schools and places of worship were closed, and Abidjan, the epicenter of the epidemic, was isolated.

Although some of the restrictions have been eased, land and maritime crossings remain blocked.

Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Liberia share borders with Ivory Coast, but its economic, social, and cultural links with Ghana are particularly strong.

Ghana and the Ivory Coast are “twin countries” in the world. Brief News from Washington Newsday.